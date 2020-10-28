Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 546.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Campbell Soup by 81.9% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Campbell Soup by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Campbell Soup by 21.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 30.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

