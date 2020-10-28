Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987,624 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

