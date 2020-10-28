Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 269,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,605,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,218. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

