Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 26,930 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

