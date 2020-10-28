Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,940 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 271.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. UBS Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

