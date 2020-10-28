Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

