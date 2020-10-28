IMAX (IMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IMAX opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

