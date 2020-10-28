Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 289,559 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

