Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,020.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £110.20 ($143.98) and last traded at £109.80 ($143.45), with a volume of 16527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £108 ($141.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price (up from GBX 8,000 ($104.52)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis acquired 214 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,270 ($121.11) per share, with a total value of £19,837.80 ($25,918.21).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

