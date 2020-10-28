Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

