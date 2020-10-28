F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.32. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

