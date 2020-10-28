AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of ANAB opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

