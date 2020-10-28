Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Macquarie increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.69.

BYD opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

