DA Davidson Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.11.

HAS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

