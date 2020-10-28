Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

