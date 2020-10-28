Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

NYSE CVE opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $38,886,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,688,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $25,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

