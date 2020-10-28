Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. "

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.14.

NYSE:UE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 290,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,519,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

