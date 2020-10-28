$241.22 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $241.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.43 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $241.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $999.38 million, with estimates ranging from $998.75 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

