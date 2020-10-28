Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

