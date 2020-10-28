Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

NYSE ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

