Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

