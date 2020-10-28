Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

