Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ORAN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Orange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IMAX Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
IMAX Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Titan Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $0.14
Titan Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $0.14
Games Workshop Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,020.00
Games Workshop Group Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,020.00
Carrier Global Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00
Carrier Global Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00
F.N.B. Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
F.N.B. Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
AnaptysBio Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”
AnaptysBio Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report