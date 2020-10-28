Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ORAN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Orange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

