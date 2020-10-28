Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

