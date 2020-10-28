Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Umpqua stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 12.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 34.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 562,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $566,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

