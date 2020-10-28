Head-To-Head Survey: Brooge (BROG) & Its Competitors

Brooge (NASDAQ: BROG) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brooge to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brooge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge N/A N/A N/A Brooge Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooge and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge $44.08 million -$76.56 million 28.13 Brooge Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.12

Brooge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brooge. Brooge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Brooge has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brooge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Competitors 79 156 125 4 2.15

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 24.58%. Given Brooge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Brooge competitors beat Brooge on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brooge Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

