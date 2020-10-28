Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.