Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12,165.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 97,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 178.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

Several research firms have commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

