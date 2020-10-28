Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $95.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

