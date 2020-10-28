Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $43.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIC. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

MIC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

