Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $382,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.