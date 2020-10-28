Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,703.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,998,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 439,093 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

