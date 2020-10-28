Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 398,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

