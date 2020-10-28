United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.