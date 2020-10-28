Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Truist from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.