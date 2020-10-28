Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

TSLA stock opened at $424.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $393.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

