Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of VICR opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 73.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

