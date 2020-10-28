Brokerages Expect Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $283.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.20 million. Cabot Microelectronics posted sales of $278.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Microelectronics.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

