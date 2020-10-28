Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

BANC opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

