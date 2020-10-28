Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMO. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 618,932 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,079,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 307,877 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

