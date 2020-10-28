Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $117.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

