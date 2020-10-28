Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $119.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.75.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.