Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NYSE CE opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Celanese by 499,400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 775.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

