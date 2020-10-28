Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce sales of $399.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.55 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Several research firms have commented on CRSR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of CRSR opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.45.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

