Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 104,800.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 104,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

