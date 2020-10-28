Unity Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 4,785 call options.

Unity Software stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.