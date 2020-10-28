Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

EGBN stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $950.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

