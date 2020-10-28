Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

