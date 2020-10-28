Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Perficient stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

