OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.16 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

